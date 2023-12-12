Sponsor: Torchy’s Tacos
If you consider yourself a taco junkie, this may be an early Christmas gift for you. Torchy’s Tacos is expanding for the third time in Central Ohio. Here’s everything you need to know about their new location.
by: Robyn Haines
Posted:
Updated:
Sponsor: Torchy’s Tacos
If you consider yourself a taco junkie, this may be an early Christmas gift for you. Torchy’s Tacos is expanding for the third time in Central Ohio. Here’s everything you need to know about their new location.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now