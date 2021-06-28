Small Steps You Can Take for Long-Term Financial Success

Sponsored Content by Chase

After a year of economic uncertainty, nearly half of Americans believe their finances will be better off in the next year. Why? Because the pandemic encouraged consumers to take a closer look at how they are saving and budgeting for the future.

And while the top financial goal of the past year has been to pay bills in full each month, 83% of respondents expressed the importance of budgeting for long-term success and building an emergency fund. However, there’s still work to be done, as just 76% believe they can actually do it and only 62% feel confident in their ability to save for retirement.

The good news is nobody has to do it alone. Nicole Sanchez, Managing Director, Consumer Bank, and GM of Underbanked & Mass Segments and Financial Health at Chase, breaks down the tools and resources available to help grow a savings, manage a budget and boost credit.

