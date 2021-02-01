Small Choices Make HUGE Impacts When Trying to Live a Greener Life

Sponsored Content by Ball Corporation

Many of us spent more time than ever at home last year. But as we stocked up on our favorite food and beverages, we also came to realize just how much trash we were making every single day. As the climate crisis mounts, 2021 is the perfect time to focus on how we can both improve ourselves and the planet with resolutions to live a greener lifestyle.

One easy way to do this: Buy your favorite beverages in aluminum cans and bottles at the grocery store. Aluminum is infinitely recyclable, and 75% of all aluminum ever produced is still in use today. In fact, aluminum cans, cups and bottles can be recycled and put back on a store shelf in just 60 days.

