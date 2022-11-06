Sponsored content by Seresto
From hikes to fall festivities, there is plenty of fun to be had with our pets during the season! But there is always a risk lurking, those would be fleas and ticks.
by: Robyn Haines, Daytime Columbus
Posted:
Updated:
by: Robyn Haines, Daytime Columbus
Posted:
Updated:
Sponsored content by Seresto
From hikes to fall festivities, there is plenty of fun to be had with our pets during the season! But there is always a risk lurking, those would be fleas and ticks.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now