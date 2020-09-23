Side Effects of the COVID Crisis on Men’s Health

Sponsored Content by Cleveland Clinic

Since March, we’ve been adjusting social, work and family life around an unpredictable pandemic. And, because every decision we make has the possibility of having a positive or negative impact, COVID has shaped nearly half a year of our lives. Activities we used to take for granted – from traveling to conversing with a coworker at the water cooler – are now luxuries that many hope to experience again.

That is why this year, Cleveland Clinic’s 5th annual MENtion It® awareness campaign sought to find out how COVID has changed the health outlooks and behavior of men with their “Coping with COVID” survey. The survey takes a look at the impact COVID has had on men – from weight gain to their dating and sex life as well as how social distancing has a mental health impact on men.

WEBSITE: Cleveland Clinic MENtion It