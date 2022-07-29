Sponsored content by OSU College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences
It’s time for another 4H lesson while getting ready for fair season! We are learning what it takes to hopefully get an award winning animal ready for show.
by: Robyn Haines, Daytime Columbus
Posted:
Updated:
Sponsored content by OSU College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences
It’s time for another 4H lesson while getting ready for fair season! We are learning what it takes to hopefully get an award winning animal ready for show.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now