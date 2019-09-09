Showcasing and Networking Local Artists

Sponsored Content by WhitePHOENIXArts

There are so many things that make Columbus a vibrant and thriving community. We embrace our sports teams, enjoy all types of entertainment and we love to support local business.

And if you haven’t already, it’s time to wrap your arms around the arts!

We talked with the owner of a new company dedicated to local artists, taking the stress out of networking and finding a place to showcase art.

WEBSITE: WhitePHOENIXArts

