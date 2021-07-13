Shining a Light on Housing Counselors: Advocates Working to Keep Us In Our Homes and Narrow the Racial Equity Gap in Homeownership

Sponsored Content by Wells Fargo

While healthcare workers, teachers and other heroes have been fighting crisis after crisis on the front lines over the last year, another group of invaluable professionals have worked behind the scenes, serving individuals and families in danger of losing their homes while also helping people trying to buy a home in this hot housing market.

Housing Counselors are a lesser-known but widely available resource for anyone facing housing insecurity – a significant role when 20% of renters are behind on rent and just over 10 million are in forbearance. From pre-purchase counseling and credit management to foreclosure prevention and rental assistance, everyone’s situation is different and a Housing Counselor is a financial coach that’s ready to help. These thousands of counselors nationwide offer objective advice, usually at little or no cost.

WEBSITE: Find a Counselor