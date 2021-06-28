SEGA is Bringing the Olympic Games Even Closer to Home

Sponsored Content by SEGA
This year’s highly anticipated Olympic Games are set to begin soon and SEGA of America is inviting everyone to join the fun early with Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game, out now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One, STEAM for PC and Google Stadia.
Perfect for family or friends summer game night, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 offers aspiring Olympians of all ages a chance to pursue their dreams at-home or online as they go for gold. The game features 18 different fun-fueled Olympic events, an Avatar Creator for players to create the Olympic athlete of their dreams, and online and multiplayer modes for up to 8 players.
WEBSITE: Olympic Video Games Tokyo 2020
Meredith Plays