Second Time Moms Discover Value in Store Brand Formula

Sponsored Content by Perrigo Nutrition

Most parents will tell you, they obsessed over every little detail when they had their first child.

But when the second kid came along, things got a little looser.

And that’s fine, because the lessons learned just make you more confident and financially savvy.

WEBSITE: Store Brand Formula

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.



