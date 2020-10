Sponsored Content by Dispatch Media Group, COSI

The Center of Science and Industry, better known as COSI, has been closed since March. But their love of sharing science with Central Ohio has only intensified since then.

And now they are planning to re-open their doors on November 20th!

Whether you’re ready to go inside or not, there are plenty of ways COSI is helping us engage with science.

