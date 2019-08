Sponsored Content by American Heart Association

Imagine the power of saving someone’s life, maybe even your own, simply by taking a walk.

Get inspired to join the sea of red in Downtown Columbus for the American Heart Association’s 2019 Heart Walk.

WEBSITE: American Heart Association

The above video and article is a paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.