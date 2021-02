Sponsored Content by Columbus Africentric Early College

Columbus Africentric School opened its doors in 1996. But it would be another 20 years before they added a big goal to their mission, an accelerated learning opportunity, leading students to early college.

And tonight, February 23 at 7:30 pm, they will highlight the year’s success here on NBC4 in a special event called Sankofa.

We got a preview.

WEBSITE: Columbus Africentric Early College Sankofa