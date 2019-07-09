Road Trip Travel Hotline

Sponsored Content by Hampton

Summer is upon us, and what’s summer without a road trip? And, what’s a road trip without squabbles, tough decisions on who chooses the next song and questions on where to find the closest hotel that serves breakfast?

Road trips are filled with Real Travel moments – car troubles and endless “are we there yets?” – and to help travelers turn those relatable moments into memories, Hampton by Hilton is teaming up with Alfonso Ribeiro to launch the Real Travel Road Trip Hotline, which offers lighthearted advice on a variety of topics to help road trippers enjoy the journey without getting tripped up along the way.

WEBSITE: Hampton Real Travel Road Trip Hotline

