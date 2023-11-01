COLUMBUS, Ohio – Everyday families are dealing with the stress that comes with their child being in and out of the hospital.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio eases that load by providing a secure place for families to stay as their child seeks treatment.

The Obermeyer family has relied on the house for six years for not one but three kids.

Soon, more families will benefit as staff are set to unveil an expansion that is nearing completion.

Your donations for this project are such a huge help in their goal to fill it up the house and it really goes a long way to making sure families can keep coming back.

If you would like to give, you can visit the RMHC website.