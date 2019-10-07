Revolutionary Radiation Treatment

Sponsored Content by Columbus Cyberknife

When Columbus Cyberknife was first offered as a new form of radiation treatment, it was primarily used in cases of prostate cancer.

That revolutionary technology is now offering a new path for patients fighting other types of the disease.

We were joined by Oncologist Dr. Abhay Gokhale to discuss it’s impact on lung cancer.

WEBSITE: Columbus CyberKnife

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.



