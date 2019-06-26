Relief from Knee Pain Using the Technology of Robotics

Daytime Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by OrthoNeuro

Every day, doctors go into surgeries armed with all types of instruments to help repair your body.

And locally, one of those tools just might be a robot.

We talked with OrthoNeuro surgeon Dr. Mark Gittins about how advanced technology is helping with knee replacements.

WEBSITE: OrthoNeuro

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools