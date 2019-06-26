Relief from Knee Pain Using the Technology of Robotics

Sponsored Content by OrthoNeuro

Every day, doctors go into surgeries armed with all types of instruments to help repair your body.

And locally, one of those tools just might be a robot.

We talked with OrthoNeuro surgeon Dr. Mark Gittins about how advanced technology is helping with knee replacements.

WEBSITE: OrthoNeuro

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.



