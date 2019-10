Sponsored Content by Anne Therese Aesthetic Medicine

If your hair is thinning or showing balding spots, you’ll want to check out what Dr. Anne has to offer.

She explains how a popular facial treatment is now being used to regrow hair!

WEBSITE: Anne Therese Aesthetic Medicine

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.