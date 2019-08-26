Reducing the Risks of Sepsis

Sponsored Content by Licking Memorial Health Systems

Knowing the threat sepsis poses to patients and reducing the risk is a top priority for Licking Memorial.

We talk about exactly what was done to dramatically cut down on the dangers and mortality rates caused by sepsis.

WEBSITE: Licking Memorial Health Systems

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

