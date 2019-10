Sponsored Content by Licking Memorial Health Systems

Winter doesn’t just mean cold and flu season. Less sunlight and colder temps also ushers in seasonal depression.

We get information on recognizing and treating S.A.D.

WEBSITE: Licking Memorial Health Systems

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.