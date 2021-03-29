Re-assess the Family Budget While Providing the Best for Baby

Sponsored Content by Perrigo / Store Brand Infant Formula

Parents are used to making sacrifices for their children, but as the pandemic rolls into an economic recession, those sacrifices are stretching deep and wide.

The emotional and financial toll of raising a newborn during this stressful time can feel very overwhelming – with many parents facing difficult decisions when it comes to feeding their family.

It’s important to cut costs without cutting corners – especially in the area of food and nutrition.

WEBSITE: Store Brand Formula