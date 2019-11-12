Put a Smile on a Child’s Face with FCCS Holiday Wish Program

Sponsored Content by Franklin County Children Services

Watching the joy on a child’s face when they’re opening presents by the tree brings joy to everyone’s hearts.

And when you’re a child going through hard times, a special present can mean the world.

That’s why Franklin County Children Services is once again having their Holiday Wish program.

WEBSITE: Franklin County Children Services Holiday Wish Program

