Over 70 percent of African-American children in Franklin County are not kindergarten ready. This sobering statistic comes from our friends at The National African American Male Wellness Initiative.

The organization wants to encourage fathers to be more involved in their children’s education, so they started a new movement called the “Proud Dad Pledge.”

Audrey sat down with Marlon Platt with the African-American Male Wellness Iniative & Director Joy Bivens with the Franklin County Department of Job and Family Services to talk about the Proud Dad Cookout this weekend.

