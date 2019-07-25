Protect Your Pup Against the Deadly Parvo Virus

Sponsored Content by Rascal Animal Hospital

You’ve spent time and energy getting a dog and making it a member of the family, so isn’t it important to keep them healthy?

Too often pet owners are skipping the proper vaccines to do just that.

Dr. G talks about the increase in parvo cases she has seen and how easy and important it is to vaccinate. Parvo is costly to treat and even deadly. Don’t let your dog fall victim to this preventable disease.

