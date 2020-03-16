Program Unites Women Around the World to Build Homes & Better Futures

Sponsored Content by Lowe’s, Habitat for Humanity

Imagine having to choose between keeping a roof over your family’s head, putting food in their mouths or being able to get them medical care when they need it. The reality is, it’s not a “what if” scenario for 1 in 6 families in the U.S. – nearly 31% of woman-headed households with children are living below the poverty level.

If you’re surprised by those statistics, don’t just report them, help do something about it! Habitat for Humanity and Lowe’s are calling on women around the world to raise a hammer and awareness to help build a better future for women and their families.

WEBSITE: Habitat for Humanity: Women Build

