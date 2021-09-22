Prioritizing Family Mealtime and Developing Healthy Eating Habits, Plus Enter to Win $5,000

Sponsored Content by Eggland’s Best

Families across the country are celebrating a return to normal…back to school, back to work and for most…back to a busier routine. As schedules are booking up, it’s important to remember the value of spending quality time together with loved ones.

Studies have shown time and time again the lifelong benefits of family meals, including higher self-esteem in kids, better grades, and even an increased consumption of healthier foods such as fruits and veggies. Now, September’s National Family Meals Month is the perfect time for the whole family to gather around the table and enjoy healthier meals together.

Registered Dietitian and Founder of MPM Nutrition Marissa Meshulam is teaming up with the eggs-perts at Eggland’s Best to educate families on the importance of spending quality time together enjoying nutritious recipes.

WEBSITE: Eggland’s Best Family Meal Sweepstakes