Prioritizing Family Mealtime and Developing Healthy Eating Habits, Plus Enter to Win $5,000

Daytime Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by Eggland’s Best

Families across the country are celebrating a return to normal…back to school, back to work and for most…back to a busier routine. As schedules are booking up, it’s important to remember the value of spending quality time together with loved ones.

Studies have shown time and time again the lifelong benefits of family meals, including higher self-esteem in kids, better grades, and even an increased consumption of healthier foods such as fruits and veggies. Now, September’s National Family Meals Month is the perfect time for the whole family to gather around the table and enjoy healthier meals together.

Registered Dietitian and Founder of MPM Nutrition Marissa Meshulam is teaming up with the eggs-perts at Eggland’s Best to educate families on the importance of spending quality time together enjoying nutritious recipes.

WEBSITE: Eggland’s Best Family Meal Sweepstakes

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

WATCH Q&A: What you need to know about COVID vaccine booster shots

Ben Gelber: Soaking rain, cooler air moves in

24 pounds of meth seized in Licking County

Westland High School fight

Ohio BCI investigating after man shot by Columbus Police officer

Italian Village school asking public's help after break-ins, vandalism

More Local News