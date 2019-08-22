Prevent Heart Disease with Your Diet

Sponsored Content by Fit for Life Nutrition & Weight Loss Clinic

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women. And what we put into our bodies has a lot to do with how healthy our heart is.

So why not make smart choices that will lead to a longer, healthier life?

Dr. Fit explains how food can help prevent heart disease.

WEBSITE: Fit for Life Nutrition & Weight Loss Clinic

The above video and article is a paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.



