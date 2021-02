Sponsored Content by The Basement Doctor

We are freezin’ for a reason! We have one mission right now, to teach you about Special Olympics Ohio and their efforts to get you to take the plunge, your way.

Now in its 20th year, the polar plunge aims to get the bravest of souls with the warmest of hearts to fundraise then take an icy plunge for the cause.

While this year will obviously look different, the goal remains the same.

WEBSITE: Special Olympics Ohio