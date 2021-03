Sponsored Content by Amber Hart

A central Ohio woman is on a mission to save her dog’s life… by searching for a stem cell donor.

Amber Hart, her mini dachshund Ted, and the pup’s doctors, joined Robyn Haines recently to share his journey with cancer. Amber adopted Ted through a breeder in Thornville, Ohio in 2018. His best odds of beating the disease are through a sibling or relative.

Could you or someone you know be able to help?

WEBSITE: SearchingForTed’sMiracle.com