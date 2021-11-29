Sponsored Content by Chase

Can’t resist a good deal? Forgot to make a list? Said yes to too many holiday outings this week? Think you’ll make up for it in January? In all of the excitement and hustle and bustle of the season, it’s easy to overlook some details – like how much money you can afford to spend this holiday shopping season.

Staying on top of your finances is as important during the holidays as any other time of year, but it doesn’t mean that you have to be a Scrooge. Experts suggest that with careful planning and the right tools, like your digital banking app, you can enjoy the season of giving AND reduce the stress your account will experience when the gifts are all unwrapped.

