Plan Family Time with A&W Root Beer Floats

Daytime Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by A&W Root Beer

The dog days of summer are supposed to be a relaxing, no-stress zone, and yet many families still find themselves constantly on the go.

So how do you find that quality family time to unwind in a fun way?

We get some ideas from busy mom and dad, Mario & Courtney Lopez.

WEBSITE: Make Time for Family with A&W

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools