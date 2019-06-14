When you say Picnic with the Pops, you immediately think of warm summer nights, listening to great music under the stars.

It’s a Central Ohio tradition that’s gearing up for yet another great season.

We talked with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra Principal Pops Conductor Stuart Chafetz.

WEBSITE: Picnic with the Pops

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.



