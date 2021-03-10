Philanthropy in Action with Linda & Joe Chlapaty and the Columbus Symphony

Sponsored Content by Columbus Symphony

The Columbus Symphony has been entertaining Central Ohio since 1951.

And while the pandemic decimated music and the arts for so many cities across America, the symphony was praised for keeping all of its musicians employed.

One of the reasons?

The continued support from philanthropists like Joe and Linda Chlapaty. In fact, the Dublin couple is planning a big adventure for the symphony in May, thanks to a long standing relationship with an Iowa university.

