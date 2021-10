When there is a crash between a car, and someone on foot or a bike, the car almost always wins.

In fact roughly 7,000 people a year, or 20 people a day, die while walking or riding a bike.

So the experts are turning to the younger generation to come up with safety messages. It’s all part of a nationwide contest to raise awareness and lower those numbers.

WEBSITE: The National Road Safety Foundation

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA)