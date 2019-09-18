Pay Attention to Your Gutters to Prevent Big Damage Later

Daytime Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by Muth Roofing

There are plenty of things homeowners need to do to maintain a healthy, functioning home.

And this time of year, it’s vital to pay attention to those falling leaves outside.

We talked with Chad Muth of Muth Roofing about the impact those leaves have when it comes to our gutters.

WEBSITE: Muth Roofing

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools