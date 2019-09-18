Pay Attention to Your Gutters to Prevent Big Damage Later

Sponsored Content by Muth Roofing

There are plenty of things homeowners need to do to maintain a healthy, functioning home.

And this time of year, it’s vital to pay attention to those falling leaves outside.

We talked with Chad Muth of Muth Roofing about the impact those leaves have when it comes to our gutters.

WEBSITE: Muth Roofing

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.



