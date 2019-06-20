Party in the Parking Lot While Supporting Pelotonia

Daytime Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by Columbus Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery

Since 2011, Columbus Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery has been helping raise money for those impacted by breast cancer, kicking off their CAPS for the cure event.

Now eight years later, they are expanding their mission to include Pelotonia.

Find out more about their Parking in the Parking Lot.

WEBSITE: The CAPS Foundation

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools