Parents Help Parents with At-Home Learning

As a result of COVID-19, more than 55 million children are impacted by nationwide school closures, and parents are understandably anxious as they grapple with working from home and managing their children’s educational needs. But, parents, you’re not alone.

yes. every kid., a national organization dedicated to helping every child receive an individualized education, responded to the COVID-19 school closures by launching #LearnEverywhere – a movement that brings parents and educators together from across the country to share learning opportunities, information and resources.

The initiative, #LearnEverywhere is based on education not being a place, but an experience and children can learn, literally, everywhere! And, parents are encouraged to take this opportunity to help their children grow both academically and personally, with help.

A Facebook group, #LearnEverywhere, provides families the opportunity to crowd-source ideas and find community. And the website, Learneverywhere.org hosts education material families can sort through by grade, subject and content type.

WEBSITE: #LearnEverywhere

LearnEverywhere.org