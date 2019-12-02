Sponsored Content by Parent Tested Parent Approved

Jingle, jingle: the annual Parent Tested Parent Approved holiday gift list is here! From hi-tech sleeping solutions to nifty parental control technology for internet devices, and interactive and educational games and programs that make learning fun and festive, this list is jam-packed with gifts guaranteed to bring joy to the entire family.

Parent Tested Parent Approved (PTPA) is a trusted resource dedicated to bringing the best brands to families. Over 150,000 parents look to PTPA on a monthly basis to help make the most informed purchasing decisions for their family. The PTPA seal is one of the most recognized seals in the US. Thanks to this real-life testing system, parents don’t have to go any further to find the best options for gift-giving.

WEBSITE: Parent Tested Parent Approved

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.



