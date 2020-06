Here’s a sobering reality… by the end of this year, 57,000 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. While strides have been made in fighting the disease, so much more needs to be done.

For this reason, the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network has declared this week in June National Advocacy Week. Here’s how you can help!

WEBSITE: Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN)