Sponsored by The Ohio State University at Newark

When you think of The Ohio State University, you may associate it with Columbus. Of course, it’s the home of the Buckeyes.

You should also know students can get the same vibrant experience at the four regional campuses across the state.

Gabrielle Phifer takes you on a campus tour where you’ll hear from faculty and staff who share what’s so unique about the education you can receive at the Newark campus.