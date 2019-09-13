Opening Soon! Urban Air Adventure Park

Sponsored Content by Urban Air Adventure Park

They say it takes an adventurous soul to experience all of their attractions in one visit. Well, challenge accepted!

Very soon, you can take on the challenge at Urban Air Adventure Park in Reynoldsburg.

We got a preview of all the fun to be had.

WEBSITE: Urban Air Adventure Park

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.



