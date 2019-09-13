1  of  3
Breaking News
Otterbein to host next Democratic Presidential debate Columbus priest placed on administrative leave after accusation of sexual abuse Truck crashes into Diley Ridge Medical Center emergency room

Opening Soon! Urban Air Adventure Park

Daytime Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by Urban Air Adventure Park

They say it takes an adventurous soul to experience all of their attractions in one visit. Well, challenge accepted!

Very soon, you can take on the challenge at Urban Air Adventure Park in Reynoldsburg.

We got a preview of all the fun to be had.

WEBSITE: Urban Air Adventure Park

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools