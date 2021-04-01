Online Education Expert Reveals the Results of a New Parent Pulse Poll

Sponsored Content by Pearson

One year ago, America’s schools underwent an unprecedented shift: they shut their doors, transforming tens of millions of homes into virtual classrooms. In the blink of an eye, parents were forced into an unfamiliar role where they would be responsible for helping their kids learn from home while balancing their own, equally new home life.

While pundits have spent a great deal of time over the last year debating whether or not kids need a school building for a quality education, parents and teachers everywhere have been making learning happen. And a new survey finds the majority of parents believe it has been a success.

