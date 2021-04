Sponsored Content by Ohio Capital Corporation for Housing, Community Shelter Board

Finding a place to live after being homeless is challenging to say the least. It’s a journey that often requires a helping hand.

Enter the Ohio Capital Corporation for Housing.

The group has long partnered with the Community Shelter Board, providing affordable housing and supportive services.

And they are once again a part of this year’s Under One Roof virtual gala.

WEBSITE: Ohio Capital Corporation for Housing