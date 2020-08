Sponsored Content by OHDELA

While virtual learning has quickly become the norm, it’s hardly something “new”.

In fact, thousands of students have been thriving in these non-traditional classrooms for years.

Kids who have a heavy class and sports schedule, or those who are self-motivated and excel beyond the normal classroom pace, to name a few.

If this sounds like a good fit for your child in grades K-12, check out OHDELA, Ohio Distance & Electronic Learning Academy.

WEBSITE: OHDELA