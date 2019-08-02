Obesity & Liver Disease

Sponsored Content by Bristol Myers Squibb

Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, is a chronic, progressive disease that occurs when excessive amounts of fat build up in the liver, damaging liver cells and preventing the liver from functioning properly.

If left untreated, the damage to the liver becomes more severe, resulting in dangerous scarring (advanced fibrosis). Without a liver transplant, advanced fibrosis could lead to cirrhosis, liver cancer or even death.

