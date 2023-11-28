COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s the second year for the Light Up the Lawn, Light up a Life campaign at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Dozens of butterflies are covering the lawn to raise money for critical research, clinical care and training for the staff at Nationwide Children’s. Each time a donation is made, the butterflies light up.

This display wouldn’t be possible without corporate sponsors like Bread Financial and NRG Energy.

You can watch the hospital’s front lawn illuminate with vibrant colors through this online live-cam.