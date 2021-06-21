Non-Profit Releases Annual List of Companies Most Committed to Investing in America’s Economy

Sponsored Content by Progressive Policy Institute

Employment numbers have dominated headlines over the last year as the pandemic presented unprecedented challenges to America’s economy. As the world begins to reopen and corporations are looking to hire by the thousands, the economists at the independent Progressive Policy Institute are focusing on another factor that leads to growth: capital spending.

Each year, PPI publishes its list of “Investment Heroes,” using publicly-available financial statements to discover how much America’s companies are actually investing in America. Why is this important? One word, jobs.

