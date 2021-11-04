Sponsored Content by The Lung Cancer Foundation of America

Lung cancer is by far the leading cause of cancer death among all Americans – more than breast, colon and prostate cancers combined. And, while the statistics are a reminder of the severity of the disease, advances in lung cancer treatments are helping change the outcome for providing much needed hope for all diagnosed patients.

We have all seen loved ones or personally experienced the life-altering effects of chemotherapy – whether hair loss, significant fatigue and/or anemia. Now small lung cancer patients, who have limited treatment options and who would otherwise suffer the many side effects of chemotherapy – including fatigue and anemia – have a chance to weather chemotherapy treatments without many of the debilitating side effects, with a drug that protects the healthy blood cells from the chemo.

