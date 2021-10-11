Sponsored Content by Amgen

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) accounts for approximately 84% of the 2.2 million new lung cancer diagnoses each year worldwide, including approximately 236,000 new cases in the U.S.4,5

Roughly 50% of patients with the most common type of NSCLC, have at least one recognized driver mutation that is causing the cancer and maintains its growth and that is actionable, meaning it has an FDA approved therapy. For approximately 1 in 8 of these U.S. patients, this mutation is KRAS G12C.

A crucial first step is detecting it. This can be done with biomarker testing when advanced NSCLC is first diagnosed. This testing can reveal a patient’s biomarker status and help guide personalized treatment options and potentially improve outcomes. One recent study showed that patients who were tested and received biomarker-directed targeted therapy lived longer and had decreased risk of mortality, versus those who were tested but had no driver mutation identified or did not receive targeted therapy.

