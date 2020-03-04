New Study Reveals Impact of Arthritis

Sponsored Content by Arthritis Foundation

Imagine not being able to hold your newborn baby or being thrown into a vicious cycle of unemployment through no fault of your own… That’s the reality for many of the 54-million Americans living with arthritis.

The results of one the nation’s largest assessments of people with arthritis reveals the devastating physical and emotional realities for those living with arthritis, making it the number one cause of disability.

Actor, comedian, television host and rheumatoid arthritis patient Matt Iseman and Cindy McDaniel, Senior Vice President of Consumer Health and Impact for the Arthritis Foundation, break down the harsh reality of living with arthritis and the path to a better future for patients.

