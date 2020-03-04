New Study Reveals Impact of Arthritis

Daytime Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by Arthritis Foundation

Imagine not being able to hold your newborn baby or being thrown into a vicious cycle of unemployment through no fault of your own… That’s the reality for many of the 54-million Americans living with arthritis.

The results of one the nation’s largest assessments of people with arthritis reveals the devastating physical and emotional realities for those living with arthritis, making it the number one cause of disability.

Actor, comedian, television host and rheumatoid arthritis patient Matt Iseman and Cindy McDaniel, Senior Vice President of Consumer Health and Impact for the Arthritis Foundation, break down the harsh reality of living with arthritis and the path to a better future for patients.

WEBSITE: The Arthritis Foundation

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools